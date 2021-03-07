https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/541996-officers-responding-to-massive-party-in-boulder-assaulted

Police in Boulder, Colo. are reportedly investigating after multiple officers were injured after responding to a massive party near the University of Colorado campus on Saturday night.

Hundreds of people gathered in a neighborhood just west of the campus, according to photos and video taken at the scene.

The university said in a statement tweeted just after 10 p.m. that it was aware of the gathering and warned people in the area could be subject to arrest and school sanctions.

A SWAT team was eventually called to the area, with authorities estimating as many as 1,000 people on the scene, according to 9News in Denver. Glass is absolutely everywhere in the street. Cars are running over empty vodka bottles and shattering them. Most people have left now after Boulder Police showed up #9News pic.twitter.com/Xy4PNzVV3N — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2021 Looks like there’s a mask-less party on the Hill in Boulder. Awful, awful look when we’re this close to the end of the pandemic. @CUBoulderPolice @boulderpolice can something be done? pic.twitter.com/UIyD6Gsbhr — Ben Berman (@benfromsf) March 7, 2021 ADVERTISEMENT The school said it has received reports of an officer who was injured while police tried to break up the massive gathering. “We are aware of a large party on University Hill on Saturday evening and allegations of violence toward police officers responding to the scene,” the university said in a statement. “We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders,” it added. “CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property.” Police said three members of the SWAT team were hit with bricks and an emergency response vehicle was damaged during the chaos. Authorities are reviewing officers’ body camera footage as they investigate the violent acts by members of the crowd, local media reported.

