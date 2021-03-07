https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/pope-francis-meets-historic-shia-leader-grand-ayatollah-ali-sistani-holy-city-najaf/

Longtime Gateway Pundit readers may remember our reports on Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the Shiite leader in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq.

During the War in Iraq it was Sistani who always called for unity and peace, who called out the corrupt Western and Arab media, and who corrected the lies of far left publications like The Lancet.

Pope Francis met with Ayatollah Sistani on Saturday in the Holy City of Najaf.

It was the first time a Catholic Pope met with a top Iraqi Shiite leader.

Pope Francis held a historic meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric. In Ur, the birthplace of the prophet Abraham, the pope condemned violence in the name of God as ‘the greatest blasphemy’ https://t.co/lfcqUQTq73 pic.twitter.com/qJZhdqGUml — Reuters (@Reuters) March 6, 2021

A prominent Iraqi organization the Guardians of Blood Brigade announced in a statement that they would “suspend every form of military operation during the visit of the Pope, in respect of Imam al-Sistani and in the name of Arabic hospitality.”

Ayatollah Sistani was a courageous voice for peace during the War in Iraq.

He is loved by millions.

Meeting with Pope Francis was another historic move by the Shiite leader of Najaf.

