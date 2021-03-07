https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/pope-francis-visits-former-isis-stronghold-mosul-iraq-thanks-president-donald-trump-eradication-caliphate-region/

Pope Francis in Mosul on Sunday and the ISIS slaughter of young Shiite men in Mosul in 2014.

Nearly seven years ago ISIS fighters took control of Mosul, Iraq in June 2014.

ISIS terrorists marched over a thousand young Shiite men into the desert, lined them up on the ground and shot them all dead.

The Western media claimed the captured men were soldiers.

But the young men were actually innocent Shia men in soccer shirts. They were driven out of the city and slaughtered in a ditch.

ISIS took over Mosul during the Obama era. Christian institutions were destroyed, the Christian population was decimated and the people were terrorized under caliphate control.

But Donald Trump changed all of that.

Thanks to President Trump ISIS was destroyed and the caliphate was decimated.

This was only possible thanks to President Trump’s courageous leadership.

On Sunday Pope Francis visited Mosul Sunday on the third day of his historic trip to Iraq.

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of war in battle-scarred Mosul on the third day of his historic Iraq visit on Sunday, visiting churches in the Old City, which was largely destroyed in fighting to drive out Islamic State militants nearly four years ago https://t.co/IXfclt1VFS pic.twitter.com/9C4hnkIcTr — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 7, 2021

The Pope prayed for peace.

But did he thank God for Donald Trump?

Here are a few previous Gateway Pundit reports on the Christian massacre in Mosul during the Obama years.

