Pope Francis in Mosul on Sunday and the ISIS slaughter of young Shiite men in Mosul in 2014.

Nearly seven years ago ISIS fighters took control of Mosul, Iraq in June 2014.
ISIS terrorists marched over a thousand young Shiite men into the desert, lined them up on the ground and shot them all dead.

The Western media claimed the captured men were soldiers.
But the young men were actually innocent Shia men in soccer shirts.  They were driven out of the city and slaughtered in a ditch.

ISIS took over Mosul during the Obama era. Christian institutions were destroyed, the Christian population was decimated and the people were terrorized under caliphate control.

But Donald Trump changed all of that.
Thanks to President Trump ISIS was destroyed and the caliphate was decimated.

This was only possible thanks to President Trump’s courageous leadership.

On Sunday Pope Francis visited Mosul Sunday on the third day of his historic trip to Iraq.

The Pope prayed for peace.
But did he thank God for Donald Trump?

Here are a few previous Gateway Pundit reports on the Christian massacre in Mosul during the Obama years.

ISIS Blows Up Historic Clock Church in Mosul

THE GREAT CHRISTIAN GENOCIDE: Mosul Goes from 15,000 Christians to 40 Following Obama’s Presidency

Shock Footage of Terrified ‘ISIS Jihadi Bride’ Captured in Mosul Emerges Online (VIDEO)

ISIS Tosses Four More Gay Men from Top of Mosul Building

ISIS Executes Nine Gay Men in Single Day – Tosses Them Off Mosul Building

ISIS Blows Up Ancient Orthodox Church in Mosul – 4 Children Killed

ISIS Transforms St. Ephram Cathedral in Mosul into Mosque

ISIS Degrades And Destroys Christian Graves In Mosul

VIDEO=> ISIS Destroys Ancient 2,700 Year-Old Artifacts at Ninawa Museum in Mosul, Iraq

ISIS Removes Crosses From 30 Mosul Churches – Turns Orthodox Cathedral Into Mosque

VIDEO>>> ISIS Terrorists BLOW UP Jonah’s Tomb & Cemetery in Mosul

1,800 Year-Old Church Torched by ISIS in Mosul

