The Duke of Sussex said he felt “let down” by his father who had at one point “stopped taking my calls”. In an emotional discussion with Oprah Winfrey about his relationship with the Prince of Wales, he said there was “a lot of hurt”. He also said his father, and his brother the Duke of Cambridge, were “trapped” in the Royal family. The Duke said his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales would have been “angry” at the way the Royal family had treated his wife. Speaking about his relationship with his father, he said: “There’s a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. “At the same time I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. “I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship, but they only know what they know.” The Duchess interjected: “Or what they’re told.”

