Recall Gavin 2020 Reaches Its Goal Of 1.8 Million Signatures – Goes Over By More Than 100,000

The people have California have spoken and they want Governor Gavin Newsom out! On Sunday, the organizers of RecallGavin2020.com held a press conference to inform that public that they not only reached their goal with petitions but also went well over that and are approaching 2 million.

We recently had Orrin Heatlie of RecallGavin2020.com on The Sons Of Liberty morning show and they were on pace to gain 100,000 signatures a week at the time.

Newsom has been a tyrant in the state since he took office. He’s attacked the rights of the people he was supposed to serve, benefitted from his tyranny and in his latest crimes, used the people’s money to give to illegal aliens.

Newsom, who is seeking to be pushed into the White House in the future, must be stopped, removed from the governor’s mansion and ultimately charged and prosecuted for his crimes.

This coordinated effort has been done before and it demonstrates that when the people recognize who the real enemy is, namely the tyrant, they can join together across political ideologies and deal with the tyrant.

The next step is to get the signatures into each county by March 17.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to bring Orrin back on the show to speak about the victory of removing the criminal in California and putting an end to any future political aspirations he may have.

Article posted with permission from Sons of Liberty Media