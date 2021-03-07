https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-nba-sent-cease-and-desist-letters-to-party-promoters-regarding-all-star-game

On Saturday, reports surfaced that the NBA had sent around 200 cease-and-desist letters to Atlanta party promoters to prevent them from using the NBA’s All-Star logo and event name to boost their parties, despite the fact that the NBA is indeed hosting its All-Star game in Atlanta on Sunday.

New York Times sports reporter Marc Stein noted, “The most notable aspect of the letters, of course, is that they suggest there are at least 200 parties gong on in the area this weekend after Atlanta mayor Keisha Bottoms urged the local citizenry not to hold All-Star events when the NBA is not interacting with the public at all.”

Earlier in the week, the Times had reported that All-Star participants, as well as guests and anyone granted access to the league’s official hotel, had to check in by 7 p.m. on Saturday and then stay there until the game on Sunday.

The NBA has sent out roughly 200 letters with cease-and-desist orders to various party promoters in the Atlanta area that have used the league’s All-Star logo and event name in connection with unaffiliated events scheduled this weekend, league spokesman tells @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 6, 2021

The most notable aspect of the letters, of course, is that they suggest there are at least 200 parties going on in the area this weekend after Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms urged the local citizenry not to hold All-Star events when the NBA is not interacting with the public at all — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 6, 2021

On Saturday, after the NBA’s LeBron James had criticized the league for holding the All-Star Game, calling it a “slap in the face,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver complimented James, saying, “It would be incredibly hypocritical of me to tell LeBron you should speak out on issues that are important to you, but not ones when you are critical of the league. We’re all part of a community. I respect him and his point of view. But at the same time, I also appreciate his professionalism.”

“He did it in good humor and took it very seriously,” Silver continued. “My sense is he’s going to be here as he always is as a top-notch professional and engaged in the game. So I respect his point of view, but it can be issues that can be worked out within the family, so to speak.”

“I haven’t made a secret that economic interests aren’t a factor,” Silver added. “When I say economic interests are a factor, it has less to do with the economics of one Sunday night on TNT in the United States. It has more to do with the larger brand value of the NBA and the fact that this is our No. 1 fan engagement event of the year.”

James had said in early February that he had been looking forward to the league’s scheduled break from March 5-10 because the last NBA season ended in October. He said, “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.” He added, “Obviously you guys can see I’m not very happy about it. But it’s out of my hands.”

The Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine commented, “I think the N.B.A. knows what they’re doing. I don’t think they would do the game if it wasn’t safe for the players or the fans. So I’m always up for that.”

Denver Nuggets Coach Mike Malone echoed, “I will say this: If they do have that All-Star Game, whether you agree with it or not, the league is going to make sure it’s done in a very responsible and safe manner, and that’s been proven time and time again.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

