The Democrats’ nefarious and destructive $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” (alleged Coronavirus relief bill) passed the Senate yesterday. The gentleman from Madame Tussauds emerged briefly to explain what it was all about. Even with the help of a teleprompter, he struggled.

Making ten minutes feel like forever, Biden’s remarks — posted here and elsewhere — promote the bill with a series of highly misleading representations of fact (e.g., “it will cut child poverty in half”). Listening to him flail away is excruciating.

The video below captures the climax of Biden’s pitch at about 8:00 of the video linked above. Something does not compute.

Biden tries to explain the Covid bill. This moron is President? Wow. 🤣😮 pic.twitter.com/s4KA6lCidQ — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) March 6, 2021

Via Tom Lifson/American Thinker and Bonchie/RedState.

