The Washington Examiner notes an interview with Rod Rosenstein, and he now admits to having a conversation with Andrew McCabe where recording President Trump was discussed by Main Justice and the FBI group targeting the administration.

WASHINGTON – In his first TV interview since leaving the Trump administration in May 2019, Rosenstein told FOX 5 that there was talk of recording the 45th president for the inquiry but denied that he ever intended to wear a “wire” during the turbulent days that followed Trump firing FBI Director James Comey in 2017 before the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel.

“I had a conversation with Andrew McCabe about an investigation that he was conducting involving the president. And there was a discussion about whether or not the president would be recorded in the course of that investigation. I never intended to wear a wire, and I think that if Mr. McCabe asked me to wear a wire, we would’ve had to reconsider the whole thing. Because you can’t run an investigation and serve as a witness,” Rosenstein said in an episode of the Siege on Democracy podcast published last month.” (read more)



Those who followed the details closely, read the overlay of timelines, FOIA releases, congressional releases and testimony CTH provided, already know Rosenstein and Robert Mueller DID record President Trump in the Oval Office on May 16, 2017. The evidence was within a series of disconnected memos, interview notes and the inspector general report. The reason no-one reported on the evidence was because it was a series of events only evident if disconnected data was put together.

