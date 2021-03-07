https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/07/rush-limbaughs-death-certificate-boasts-his-g-o-a-t-status-in-epic-fashion-n1430636

Rush Limbaugh is the undisputed greatest radio host of all time. Even his death certificate says so.

TMZ, which obtained the document, shows that the late radio talk show host’s occupation is listed on the certificate as “GREATEST RADIO HOST OF ALL TIME.”

Rush Limbaugh’s death certificate, via @TMZ, lists his occupation as “GREATEST RADIO HOST OF ALL TIME.” #Epic pic.twitter.com/yTuPVS4rSk — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) March 7, 2021

Rush Limbaugh died last month, roughly a year after announcing he had Stage 4 lung cancer. The day after Rush’s announcement, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump during his State of the Union address. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a civilian in the United States and was established by executive order by President John F. Kennedy. According to the executive order, the medal may be awarded by the president “to any person who has made an especially meritorious contribution to (1), the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

“He is the greatest fighter and winner you will ever meet.” @realDonaldTrump asks @FLOTUS to present Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential of Medal of Freedom during #SOTU address pic.twitter.com/Zd5sq1xbHY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 5, 2020

According to President Trump, Rush called the experience “the greatest honor of his life.”

