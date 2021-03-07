https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/07/san-francisco-kpix-5-correspondent-robbed-at-gunpoint-while-reporting-on-car-burglaries/

Crime is so out of control in San Francisco that reporters are literally getting robbed at gunpoint while filming their stories:

A KPIX 5 reporter investigating a series of auto break-ins around Twin Peaks was robbed of his camera at gunpoint Wednesday. https://t.co/qtGKCPkIBB — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) March 4, 2021

According to the report, four men robbed KPIX’s Don Ford at gunpoint and stole his camera:

A journalist reporting at a crime spree scene in San Francisco was robbed of his camera at gunpoint. KPIX correspondent Don Ford was about to interview homeowners when four men in a sedan showed up and robbed him. https://t.co/6kEWmsDW69 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 5, 2021

This happened in San Fran’s Twin Peaks neighborhood:

NEW: A Bay Area TV reporter interviewing residents about car break-ins on Twin Peaks in San Francisco was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Wednesday, officials said.https://t.co/Sy8MevnN7R — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) March 4, 2021

How much worse will it get before city authorities finally start cracking down?

San Francisco TV reporter robbed at gunpoint on assignment: “you take the camera? It’s yours, buddy.” @DonKPIX #TVNews pic.twitter.com/h2056YghDP — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 (@ConsumerSOS) March 4, 2021

Ford later tweeted that his “life is more important than any camera”:

It was a dangerous moment but, my life is more important than any Camera! — Don Ford (@DonKPIX) March 4, 2021

But imagine needing security to report daily in San Francisco?

Yep. I usually work alone but have security when ever I want it. I felt , mistakenly, safe. Decades of crazy stuff has trained me to have a very high SA. — Don Ford (@DonKPIX) March 5, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

