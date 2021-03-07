https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/07/san-francisco-kpix-5-correspondent-robbed-at-gunpoint-while-reporting-on-car-burglaries/

Crime is so out of control in San Francisco that reporters are literally getting robbed at gunpoint while filming their stories:

According to the report, four men robbed KPIX’s Don Ford at gunpoint and stole his camera:

This happened in San Fran’s Twin Peaks neighborhood:

How much worse will it get before city authorities finally start cracking down?

Ford later tweeted that his “life is more important than any camera”:

But imagine needing security to report daily in San Francisco?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...