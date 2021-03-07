https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/sen-tim-scott-woke-supremacy-bad-white-supremacy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

GOP Sen. Tim Scott said during an appearance Monday on Fox News Primetime that “Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy.”

The South Carolina Republican’s comments came after former congressman Trey Gowdy criticized liberal MSNBC television host Joy Reid during his monologue.

Scott is the sole black Republican senator currently serving in the chamber.

Reid, who is also black, recently made a remark about Scott providing a “patina of diversity,” after she had shown a clip in which Scott had appeared in the background while another lawmaker was speaking.

Video footage from 2012 that Gowdy aired showed Reid saying about Scott that “others have called you a ‘mere token’ elevated only to show that the GOP has gotten the diversity memo it missed this past election.”

“But I do hope that as a senator you’ll prove those who call you a token wrong,” Reid also said in the video footage from 2012.

