Elections have consequences. When liberal Democrats win them, the attempted implementation of a leftist political agenda is one of those consequences. That is currently being illustrated through actions taken by the Biden administration and its Democratic allies in Congress, as pointed out by Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana).

Damage Biden & Pelosi have already done:

– Canceled KeystoneXL & killed jobs

– Ended border wall construction amid surge

– Halted deportation of criminals

– Passed a bill to defund police

– Sided with unions to keep schools closed This week? Pelosi is coming for your gun rights. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 7, 2021

The power of the presidency should be used to enact decisions that benefit the well-being of the American people, not create obstacles.

TY for the list. I was looking for one that was concise. I believe you were the one I requested it from. https://t.co/X8dyDzrQZR — catherine annette (@anantucketlady) March 7, 2021

EXCESSIVE SPENDING

MORE DEBT

PORK https://t.co/6uxbqvCD7X — John M. Carney (@jmcarney23) March 7, 2021

Anyone paying attention?? Anyone?? Anyone?? Anyone paying attention?? https://t.co/75rmD6Hgwy — Robert E. Staback (@RobertStaback) March 7, 2021

If Biden’s campaign was supposed to have billed him as a moderate candidate, his presidency has thus far proven to be very left-leaning.

