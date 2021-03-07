https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/ted-cruz-stimulus-education-scholarship

The Senate voted for Joe Biden’s stimulus bill over the weekend, 50-49. The bill is a colossal crap sandwich of epic proportions. One that pays off Democrat special interest groups instead of providing actual covid-relief with spending that doesn’t even go into effect until 2021. At least, this is my opinion, as is the opinion of every Republican who voted against it in unison. But it’s fait accompli. The new bill goes to the House on Tuesday and will shortly be signed by President Biden.

This is where the American people start to find out what’s in the bill, and all the tax money that is being spent on things other than the relief it’s advertised to be providing. And while receiving $1400 of our tax money back is nice, it’s not going to everyone. As you see friends and family members get upset that Washington DC is screwing us again, point out where the money could have gone. Like this amendment, Ted Cruz proposed for students whose schools have been locked down for a year. This is one of the hundreds of amendments that got voted down if it even made it to the floor of the House.

“Millions of kids are falling behind: low-income kids, African American kids, Hispanic kids. Millions of children are not learning reading, writing, mathematics, history, science, art, music. And the damage will stay with them forever. They’re falling months behind. Up to a year behind. This needs to end now.”

Note: there was an amendment added to the bill stating schools needed to present a reopening plan within thirty days of receiving their portion of the hundreds of billions of dollars. You can decide if you believe that is going to happen. I only point it out because some may feel it contradicts what Cruz says here. Facebook’s independent “fact” checkers have already shown how tightly they’re circling the wagons. Plus the media has apparently got the memo how to message things:

To the rest of the Americans who feel they got shafted again, know that some people tried. We can argue about the fiscal illiteracy of a $1.9trillion stimulus bill, but the money was going to be spent. The question was how and when. Ted Cruz wanted to see it go back to the people who need it. The students who have been falling behind, and their taxpaying parents who have been struggling to help them. Your social media feed is about to be filled with outrage over where the money is actually going — some estimates say only $900 billion is going to actual stimulus and relief — and who it’s going to (HINT: not you). Your job is to point out what leaders had better ideas and what leaders didn’t. Ask the outraged person who they voted for in 2020. And see if there is any correlation between the two.





