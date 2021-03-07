https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/texas-governor-abbott-orders-operation-lone-star-put-troops-crisis-steeped-border/

With the federal government wallowing in indecision amid the border crisis manufactured by the Biden administration’s policies, Texas has marshaled its own resources to protect its citizens.

“Today Texas launched Operation Lone Star to respond to the border crisis. It deploys Nat’l Guard + DPS Officers + air, ground, marine, & tactical border security assets to deny Mexican Cartels & smugglers the ability to move drugs & people into Texas,” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted, hours after reminding the world that Texans know how to fight back.

Today Texas launched Operation Lone Star to respond to the border crisis. It deploys Nat’l Guard + DPS Officers + air, ground, marine, & tactical border security assets to deny Mexican Cartels & smugglers the ability to move drugs & people into Texas.https://t.co/r68J2laDpH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 7, 2021

The Alamo fell to enemy forces on this day in 1836. The battle was lost, but the war was not. Texas prevailed. It’s a reminder of the grit, resolve & perseverance of Texans from our very beginning. We are challenged, but always overcome. The Cenotaph will remain unmoved. pic.twitter.com/5w3lsLZtdp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 6, 2021

TRENDING: They got away with cheating in November – now what?

“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration,” said Abbott, according to KFOX-TV.

“Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans. We will surge the resources and law enforcement personnel needed to confront this crisis,” he said, according to KXXV-TV.

Texas Department of Public Safety Col. Steve McCraw met with Abbott last month to discuss how the state should respond to the rapidly burgeoning crisis along the border.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas said that time is rapidly approaching, according to KGNS-TV.

“In the last 7 days in the valley they have stopped 10,000 individuals and 2,500 individuals in the last two days and many are being released,” he said. He said that he fears Laredo will soon be swamped.

“Remember what happened under the problem we had last time?” said Cuellar. “What did they do? [they said] ‘oh, we have too many people in the south, so let us send them to Laredo.’ They process them in [Laredo] and they send them by bus stations, and then release them in Laredo. My thing is, if the numbers keep going up they will release them in Laredo like they did in the past.”

Cuellar said he fears that illegal immigrants bring the coronavirus with them.

“If they do not go to an NGO, then they go straight to the bus station and no one is checking them, or testing them for COVID-19, Border Patrol does not do that,” he said.

Abbott voiced similar concerns on Friday.

My statement about the Biden administration assimilating Covid positive illegal immigrants in states across the country pic.twitter.com/PqImAihYkp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 4, 2021

He said President Joe Biden “is bringing in illegal immigrants into the state of Texas and then releasing them, and many of whom have COVID.”

“The president and his administration need to step up and stop this program. First of promoting illegal immigration, but second, allowing people who are coming to this country, to spread COVID across the entire country,” Abbott said, according to Newsweek.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

