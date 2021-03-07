https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/texas-gov-announces-operation-lone-star-secure-border-human-drug-smuggling-response-bidens-open-border-policies/

Governor Greg Abbott (R) on Saturday announced Texas launched “Operation Lone Star” to respond to the Biden Administration’s failure to secure the border.

Joe Biden’s open border policies have created a migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border.

Nearly 100,000 migrants were caught and detained after illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico, Reuters reported Friday based on sources, marking the highest number caught in the month of February since 2006.

Also Friday, CNN and Axios reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a memo waiving COVID rules limiting capacity at child migrant shelters to deal with the massive flood of children entering the U.S. illegally.

Joe Biden’s first order of business was to kill tens of thousands of energy jobs and eliminate borders.

Texas is fighting back and deploying National Guard troops, DPS officers, air, ground, marine and tactical border security assets to prevent the Mexican drug cartels and smugglers who are moving illegal aliens and drugs across the border.

“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration,” Abbott said in a statement. “Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans. We will surge the resources and law enforcement personnel needed to confront this crisis.”

Today Texas launched Operation Lone Star to respond to the border crisis. It deploys Nat’l Guard + DPS Officers + air, ground, marine, & tactical border security assets to deny Mexican Cartels & smugglers the ability to move drugs & people into Texas.https://t.co/r68J2laDpH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 7, 2021

A Texas Rep. last week also introduced a bill to finish President Trump’s border wall.

