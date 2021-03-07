https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/542022-texas-patrons-threaten-to-call-ice-on-mexican-restaurant-for-keeping

Patrons at a Mexican restaurant in Texas threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on employees over their refusal to work maskless, according to the establishment’s owner.

“This has been ongoing through COVID,” Steven O’Sullivan, an owner of Cantina Barba in Houston, told The Washington Post. “We’ve had threats of calling ICE,” O’Sullivan said. “I had one guy just stand there and berate one of my bartenders and tell her, ‘You’re an absolute idiot, you don’t know what you’re doing. If you think these masks are going to save your life, you’re stupid,’ blah, blah, blah. Nobody wants to deal with that stuff.” ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced last week he wound rescind the state’s mask mandate and allow businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity.

