Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

During the interview, Bartiromo asked Ratcliffe if he thought the 2020 election was fair.

Ratcliffe came clean.

Maria Bartiromo: So there was cheating in 2020 then. Was 2020 fair?

Former DNI John Ratcliffe: I think we implemented rules in the pandemic and what we saw even weeks before the election were voting procedures that were changed. And I don’t think that was fair and I think that contributed to the ability for fraud to be perpetuated in any number of ways. And the most important thing, Maria, when we talk about election integrity, is that the American people believe that there is election integrity. And HR1 just doubled-down on the concerns that Americans have right now that elections aren’t fair that they’re being controlled and the outcome of one person, one vote isn’t what we’re seeing. And again, that’s what happens in socialist countries.