http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/22AZTnDJ2JE/the-year-of-living-inquisitively.php

As a result of its settlement of my lawsuit against the Commissioner of Health and its chief press flack, the Minnesota Department of Health is legally obligated to answer three written questions a week from me. This week I reiterated one question they comically pretended to answer last week (in part 156 of my endless series). It is a question that the press inside the MDH circle of love has somehow omitted to ask. Here is the form in which I submitted it this morning:

In my questions submitted February 21 I asked you what criteria or benchmarks would suggest to the Department of Health that the “emergency” under which Governor Walz continues one-man rule is over. You reformulated my question and referred me to Governor Walz’s letters to Legislative Leaders dated January 7 and 21 earlier this year. Let me try one more time. This isn’t a trick question. Have you formulated any criteria or benchmarks that would aid Minnesotans seeking to understand if and when the public health “emergency” presented by Covid-19 has ended? If so, what are they? If not, please let me know that.

I want to add this question as my contribution to the recent reflections of John Hinderaker, Paul Mirengoff, and Ammo Grrrll on the past year of the Chicom virus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...