https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/07/this-is-real-weve-shared-some-embarrassing-super-cuts-of-media-slobbering-all-over-cuomo-but-this-one-holy-crap-watch/

Full transparency, we’re getting tired of writing about Cuomo but man … this ‘super cut’ of an interview on ABC is SO DAMN embarrassing we had to cover it.

Seriously.

We’ve joked about how much the Left, media, and Hollywood fawned over Andy during COVID (and how bad they all look now that he’s been accused of sexually harassing at least five aides and basically killing tens of thousands of seniors) but this one belongs in the Holy Crap We Can’t Believe They Said This Hall of Fame.

Watch this:

A truly incredible super cut here.pic.twitter.com/X8aou7Tp7D — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 7, 2021

Yikes.

Do these journalists ever have any sense of embarrassment? https://t.co/XH7gFU5Jlk — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 7, 2021

No.

The answer is definitely no.

As truly awful and sycophantic as it is, does this interviewer actually think this egomaniac blowhard doesn’t already know every digit and decimal in his political polling? It’s what these plonkers live for. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) March 7, 2021

At least Carlson and Hannity are up front about their bias. This is supposed to be one of those brave fire fighting journalists who doesn’t pick sides. — Scott W. Hunter (@SWHesq) March 7, 2021

Yup. That’s the kicker here. Hannity and Carlson are clearly biased to the Right, but ABC is supposed to be the news. And instead, they’ve turned themselves into a fan club for a Democratic governor accused of sexually harassing at least five women and possibly responsible for the deaths of 15k seniors.

Our favorite is when she admits he is the second-most trusted Democrat … which does not speak well for Democrats.

Like, at all.

A really dark period for humans — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) March 7, 2021

I think I might throw up — SL (@slaurie526) March 7, 2021

“You ask the tough questions!” — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) March 7, 2021

Was this fawning adoring reporter one of his victims? — Dad (@NorvR) March 7, 2021

But those are such tough questions — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) March 7, 2021

Hard-hitting journalism right there. LOL

***

