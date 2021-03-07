https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/past-week-maricopa-county-board-supervisors-unilaterally-loaded-ballots-onto-trucks-stored-open-warehouse-ignoring-proper-safeguarding-controls/

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) is doing all it can to prevent the Arizona Senate from auditing the ballots in the county from the 2020 election. This past week they showed they would withhold the ballots from being audited and move the ballots wherever they wanted to.

We reported previously on how the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) were breaking the law by not handing over the 2020 election ballots to the County Treasurer as per the law in the state:

Not only this, but the MCBOS were reluctant to hand over the ballots from the 2020 election at all. This led to court battles and eventually the Senate updating the law which allows them to perform an audit of election results should they choose:

The MCBOS said they would perform audits as long as they could select the auditors and then they brought in auditors who were never going to dig into potential ballot fraud due to a quick review of their audit programs:

Next, the courts came in and said the MCBOS had to hand over their ballots to the Senate:

So the Arizona Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) on Wednesday loaded 2020 Election ballots on a truck for delivery to the Arizona Senate. (We don’t know if this was all the ballots or not. We don’t know who ordered the truck and who had the ballots loaded on the truck. We also don’t know if the ballots were moved under the legally required chain of custody requirements.

The MCBOS loaded the ballots onto a truck even though the Senate had not yet asked for the ballots.

The newspapers somehow got ahold of this story and made fun of the Senate claiming it was not ready for the truckload after months of asking for the ballots. The media has consistently declared Joe Biden won the election and that there is no evidence of fraud. AZCentral reported:

For two months, the Arizona Senate has been demanding that Maricopa County turn over the 2.1 million ballots cast in the November election. Now, the Senate doesn’t know what to do with them. If this is how the Republicans’ “full forensic audit” begins, get ready for a train wreck, Arizona.

But this wasn’t close to the truth. The below video explains the entire mess nicely:

The video is very accurate. The ballots were moved without direction from the Senate. This was likely illegal.

They were loaded on a truck without having a location to ship to.

There is no evidence the ballots were moved under the proper chain of custody which is also illegal.

The media was called to make up a story about how the Senate wasn’t ready for the ballots.

The ballots were then stored in an open warehouse where it looked like anyone could get into.

Individuals in the county found shredded ballots at this location Saturday, March 6th.

The real story of Maricopa County is frightening.

