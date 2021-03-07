https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/03/06/bill_kristol_covid_relief_bill_a_big_achievement_for_biden_biggest_piece_of_domestic_spending_since_lbj.html

Republican commentator Bill Kristol said America “needs” a successful Biden administration and praised Biden for a “big achievement” with the COVID relief bill on Saturday, calling it the “biggest piece of domestic spending since LBJ.”

“I say this as someone who is coming from the conservative side, this is a bill whose benefits, whose money goes — most of it does go to the middle class and working-class, lower-income families and to the public sector,” Kristol said on CNN.

“The left is really silly I’ve got to say,” Kristol said. “They can complain about things they don’t like, some things that didn’t happen. This is the biggest piece of domestic spending probably since Lyndon Johnson, I believe. And most of it is going to things liberals sort of like, the public sector and lower-income families. So I think this is a pretty big achievement. People are underestimating it for Joe Biden.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

