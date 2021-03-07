Former President Donald Trump declared himself as the leader of the Republican Party at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, but that doesn’t mean he wants the party to raise money from his name.

The former president sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee demanding that they stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise. A Trump spokesperson confirmed the legal notices to the Washington Examiner on Saturday.

TRUMP REAFFIRMS LOYALTY TO GOP WHILE CALLING FOR CRITICS TO BE EXCOMMUNICATED

The Republican National Committee emailed supporters Friday asking for them to sign a “thank you” card for the former president. They later sent a follow-up email warning that the deadline to get their name on the card was close to expiring.

“President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn’t give anyone — friend or foe — permission to use his likeness without explicit approval,” a Trump adviser told Politico.

Trump, who dismissed rumors that he would leave the GOP to start his own party during his speech to the CPAC crowd, has said that he wants to unite the party. That hasn’t stopped him, however, from criticizing certain party members.

“We’re not starting new parties. You know, they kept saying, ‘He’s gonna start a brand new party.’ We have the Republican Party. It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party,” the former president said in the speech before he listed every Republican in both chambers of Congress who voted to either impeach or convict him in his second impeachment trial.

The president urged the attendees and those watching to donate to his personal political action committee and not to the usual party-affiliated PACs.

“There’s only one way to contribute to our efforts to elect ‘America First’ Republican conservatives and, in turn, to make America great again, and that’s through Save America PAC and donaldjtrump.com,” Trump said.

The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee did not immediately return a request for comment.