Former President Donald Trump made clear this weekend he plans to hit the campaign trail next year to defeat Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a frequent nemesis who voted in favor of conviction during the January impeachment trial.

“I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski,” Trump said in a statement released by his office.

”She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be – in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator.”

The former president criticized Murkowski for last week supporting President Biden’s nominee for Interior secretary, Rep Deb Haaland, a critic of the gas and oil industry that is key to Alaska’s economy.

“Her vote to advance radical left Democrat Deb Haaland for Secretary of the Interior is yet another example of Murkowski not standing up for Alaska,” Trump said.

Murkowski did not immediately respond to Trump’s criticism.

