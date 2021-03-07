https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/twelve-states-wage-lawsuit-against-biden-admin-over-executive-order?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A coalition of 12 states has lodged a lawsuit against the Biden administration over an executive order.

State attorneys general from Missouri, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah are involved in the suit, which pertains to Biden’s order titled “Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis.”

The legal challenge alleges that the presidential administration lacked authority to put out binding numbers for greenhouse gases’ social costs to be utilized in federal regulations and that the potential stringency of regulations that might stem from the order would have a significant economic impact throughout the nation, according to a press release.

“If the Executive Order stands, it will inflict hundreds of billions or trillions of dollars of damage to the U.S. economy for decades to come. It will destroy jobs, stifle energy production, strangle America’s energy independence, suppress agriculture, deter innovation, and impoverish working families,” the suit asserts.

“Manufacturing, agriculture, and energy production are essential to Missouri’s economy and employ thousands of hard-working Missourians across the state. Under President Biden’s executive order, which he didn’t have the authority to enact, these hard-working Missourians who have lived and worked this land for generations could be left in the dust,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement. “From higher energy bills to lost jobs, this massive expansion of federal regulatory power has the potential to impact nearly every household in this state – that’s why today I’m leading a coalition of states to put a stop to this executive order and protect Missouri families.”

