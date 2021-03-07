https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/two-women-accuse-embattled-governor-cuomo-sexually-harassing-behavior/

Two more women came forward this weekend and accused embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

So far a total of five women have come forward and accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Former press aide Karen Hinton said Andrew Cuomo repeatedly hugged her and made her feel uncomfortable.

The married Hinton said in 2000, Cuomo embraced her in a dimly lit hotel so she pulled away and he aggressively pulled her back for another embrace.

Cuomo led the US Department of HUD when Hinton was harassed by him in 2000.

The other accuser, Ana Liss, worked for Cuomo from 2013-2015 and said he would ask her if she had a boyfriend and would kiss her hand.

“It’s not appropriate, really, in any setting,” Liss told the Washington Post.

Last week a third woman came forward and accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

The accuser, 33-year-old Anna Ruch, said she was “uncomfortable and embarrassed” after Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her at a 2019 wedding.

“He said, ‘Can I kiss you?’” Anna Ruch told The New York Times.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” she said.

Anna Ruch’s allegation comes after two former New York state aides accused 63-year-old Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Last Saturday a second former aide stepped forward and accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

This prompted calls from fellow Democrats for the embattled Governor to resign.

In his defense Cuomo said the comments to the young aide were “good-natured” and “misinterpreted.”

Democrat state leaders are very upset over the sexual abuse allegations but not so much about the thousands of seniors that died in the state from coronavirus due to his insane nursing home policies.

