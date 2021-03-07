https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-ccp-virus-michigan-makes-vaccines-available-to-the-homeless_3724206.html

Pharmacist Erin Emonds logs onto a computer before filling syringes with the allotted number of doses for the at home visits for the day at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Jamaica Plain Medical Center in Boston, Mass., on March 4, 2021. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

People who are homeless will have access to COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan starting Monday.

Local health officials say it’s a critical step in curbing infections and making sure vulnerable populations have access.

“Our vulnerable populations are high priority for us right now,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, according to the Lansing State Journal. “This opens the door to make sure that population is also vaccinated and we don’t continue to have outbreaks in shelters.”

Reopening England’s Schools a Step Towards Freedom: PM

The reopening of England’s schools to all pupils on March 8 will mark the first step back towards freedom and has only been considered by the government as an acceptable step to take because of the vaccination rollout, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on March 7.

Johnson has announced a roadmap for lifting lockdown measures that see schools open first, followed in later stages by the gradual easing of restrictions on mixing with other people and the reopening of non-essential shops and other venues.

In the final stage, which will take place no earlier than June 21, the government hopes to remove all remaining legal limits on contact with others.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.