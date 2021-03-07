https://www.oann.com/w-va-gov-justice-gov-cuomo-should-resign-amid-allegations/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=w-va-gov-justice-gov-cuomo-should-resign-amid-allegations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:57 AM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

The governor of West Virginia voiced his own concerns over the growing allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.). During an interview on Sunday, Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) described Cuomo to have a “dogs mess on his hands,” calling on him to step down.

Cuomo continues to come under fire for multiple sexual harassment allegations by a number of different women.

Justice added resignation is the best option, as he thinks the situation is only going to get worse.

“I think it’s terrible and I truly believe, you know, that he has a dog’s mess on his hands,” Justice said. “With all this, you know, where it stands, it’s not going to do anything except get worse. I would say he needs to resign.”

Unlike Justice, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) did not explicitly give an answer if he thinks Cuomo should step down.

