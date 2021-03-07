https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/07/watch-chris-cuomo-tells-don-lemon-hes-black-on-the-inside/

It looks like we missed this on Friday. LOL:

CNN’s Cuomo just said he’s “Black on the inside.” pic.twitter.com/EumZpa7zpn — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 6, 2021

Oh, it gets better. Cuomo told Don Lemon he’s “Black on the inside” after singing the lyrics to “Good Times”:

He and Don Lemon were talking about the lyrics to Good Times. Lemon asked how did Cuomo know the lyrics and Cuomo said he was Black on the inside. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 6, 2021

Watch:

CNN offered its own rendition of the Good Times theme song.@DonLemon: “How do you know the words to Good Times?”@ChrisCuomo: “You know I’m black on the inside.” pic.twitter.com/Uc3NvOOIrN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 7, 2021

You OK with this, CNN?

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who once said an Italian-American being called ‘Fredo’ was an equivalent slur to the n-word, says he is “black on the inside.”https://t.co/DwlsTzUEin — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 7, 2021

And we’ll end it with this point from Megyn Kelly:

Weird how Don Lemon, who sees racism everywhere if a Republican is involved, gives his buddy a total pass on this. https://t.co/6D2HjYnCm3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 7, 2021

Yes. “Weird” how that happens.

