https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whats-in-the-boondoggle/
About The Author
Related Posts
Steve Schmidt, Mitt Romney guilt by association with gay pedophile…
January 31, 2021
Payback for Oprah…
March 3, 2021
Katy Perry is not looking like a pop superstar…
February 25, 2021
Goodbye, death penalty…
February 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy