The lack of press availability from the commander-in-chief has not escaped the notice of Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel.

It’s Day 47, and still no Joe Biden press conference.

@CNN, where’s your outrage at never being able to ask Joe Biden a question? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 7, 2021

A major aspect of the presidency is the chief executive stating positions and policy goals, while also defending them through question-answering.

McDaniel’s point about not being able to locate CNN’s outrage over the matter was responded to by one of that network’s anchors, Brian Stelter.

Odd tweet for lots of reasons. CNN has led the way in pointing out Biden’s lack of pressers. We did it on Reliable last Sunday, online and on TV several times last week, and did it again today. Facts https://t.co/aQFlmvu2Ao — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 7, 2021

It’s hypothetical, so let’s not bring up “what if” a Republican were president. Don’t even think about the amount of outrage and alarm that some cable networks would be displaying. We won’t go there, so don’t even consider that it would probably be front-page and newscast-leading.

