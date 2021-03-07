https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/03/07/wheres-your-outrage-ronna-mcdaniel-notices-the-lack-of-press-availability-from-biden-and-brings-it-to-cnns-attention/

The lack of press availability from the commander-in-chief has not escaped the notice of Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel.

A major aspect of the presidency is the chief executive stating positions and policy goals, while also defending them through question-answering.

McDaniel’s point about not being able to locate CNN’s outrage over the matter was responded to by one of that network’s anchors, Brian Stelter.

It’s hypothetical, so let’s not bring up “what if” a Republican were president. Don’t even think about the amount of outrage and alarm that some cable networks would be displaying. We won’t go there, so don’t even consider that it would probably be front-page and newscast-leading.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...