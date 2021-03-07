https://noqreport.com/2021/03/07/why-is-bill-gates-funding-chinese-dna-harvesting-tech-that-powers-covid-tests/

The Chinese Communist Party wants your DNA for various reasons that fuel their thirst for world domination. Bill Gates wants your DNA for reasons unbeknownst to anyone outside of his private circles. It was natural for the two entities to get together on a project that “harvests” DNA through Covid-19 tests because, as 2020 and now 2021 have demonstrated, the machinations of evil are no longer relegated to the shadows.

Most who read the headline will dismiss it as conspiracy theory dribble. This is definitely a conspiracy, but it’s not theoretical. It’s all in public view, and while mainstream media isn’t reporting on it, brave journalists like Natalie Winters at The National Pulse are:

BGI Genomics—the Chinese Communist Party-linked genomics firm flagged by U.S. officials as “mining” the DNA of Americans—has collaborated extensively with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The National Pulse can reveal.

The company has recently come under fire following a 60 Minutes exposé on the company’s use of COVID-19 tests to “collect, store and exploit biometric information” on American citizens, according to former U.S. intelligence officials. What’s more, a recent Reuters article linked the firm to the Chinese Communist Party’s military.

In addition to the Obama administration enabling the firm to gain a foothold in the U.S., the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation played a critical role in BGI’s American expansion.

In September of 2012, the Microsoft founder’s foundation signed a “Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a collaboration on global health and agricultural development with the goal of achieving common objectives in health and agricultural development.”

There are no limits to Chinese military exploitation of DNA when they possess a large enough sample. Covid-19 testing has been a boon for their efforts and there is no way to tell how many samples they’ve been able to collect. All of this sounds quite nefarious, but it’s actually the Bill Gates connection that is more concerning.

Gates has been a closet eugenicist, like his father, for decades. He has openly stated that population control is necessary as a means of preserving humanity for the long-term. Massive DNA sampling is the key to understanding genomic manipulation and fulfilling his goals of controlling the population. Again, this all sounds very conspiracy-theory-heavy, but it is just as easily verified as everything else we’ve seen in this story.

This wasn’t prompted by Covid-19, though the reemergence of Gates in the public eye has been closely tied to it. We can go back over a decade to see his active participation in programs designed to collect, analyze, and influence DNA. As reported by The Post Millennial:

According to the Financial Times, Bill Gates had shown interest as far back as 2010, when he visited the BGI headquarters in Shenzhen China. “As they toured the BGI headquarters, the two men were stunned by the ambition of the scientists working at the biotech company. Inside, more than 150 state of the art genetic sequencing machines were analysing the equivalent of thousands of human genomes a day. The company is working towards a goal of building a huge library based on the DNA of many millions of people.”

At the end of 2012, The New York Times wrote about how the Obama administration allowed BGI-Shenzhen to acquire Complete Genomics of Mountain View, California. It needed to be approved by the federal committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Apparently, it did. The governing body reviews national security implications in situations like this and the Obama administration saw no problem. Despite prominent concerns about allowing China access to DNA sequencing technology.

Fast forward to October/November 2020 and these banned COVID kits came under scrutiny for being linked to BGI.

According to AP: “U.S. diplomats and security officials privately warned the state of Nevada not to use Chinese-made coronavirus test kits donated by the United Arab Emirates over concerns about patient privacy, test accuracy and Chinese government involvement, documents obtained by The Associated Press show.”

The Associated Press claimed U.S. intelligence officials warned China could exploit samples to discover someone’s medical history, genetic traits, and illnesses.

At the end of January 2021 both Reuters and 60 Minutes on CBS unraveled more controversy with regards to China’s BGI group. Reuters found publicly available documents linking BGI to the Chinese military and research on “mass testing for respiratory pathogens to brain science.”

NOQ Report came under fire in April and May last year when we reported on Bill Gates’ ties to eugenics and speculated about his interest in DNA collection through Covid-19 testing. This was long before the current revelations vindicating our speculation. Those stories were forced to be taken down over threat of lawsuit. Subsequently, we were censored heavily by Google starting May 5, 2020, to the point that hundreds of thousands of views from the search engine instantly dwindled to nearly zero.

There is an active conspiracy to quash this type of information connecting Bill Gates to the Chinese Communist Party. It’s great to see some out there bringing the news to light.

