https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/03/07/wokeness-and-identity-politics-have-their-roots-in-protestant-christianitys-notions-of-original-sin-and-redemption-n338784
About The Author
Related Posts
House Dems Propose Incredibly Petty Bill Meant to Punish Trump, Despite Acquittals
February 18, 2021
Jason Whitlock Tells Tucker Carlson: Black Lives Matter and Antifa Are the 'Enforcement Arm of the Democratic Party'
January 22, 2021
Paging Jake Tapper: Biden Team Fusses With Twitter Over Follower Counts in the Middle of a Pandemic
January 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy