http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ArWz6OZpIHU/

Twenty people were shot, one fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s fatality occurred Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. in the South Side neighborhood of Avalon Park.

The 51-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle “in the 1600 block of East 83rd Street” when someone shot him in the head. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes kids as young as 11-years-old were among those shot and injured over the weekend.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday the 11-year-old was in a vehicle “in the 400-block of West 119th Street” when another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone opened fire. The boy was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital for his injuries.

On Sunday, Breitbart News observed there had been at least 42 shootings on Chicago expressways to that point in 2021. On Friday alone, one such shooting left one person dead and two people injured.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out 388 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through February 26, 2021. That is 62 more people than were shot during that same time period in 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

