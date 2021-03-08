https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/3-profs-suspended-month-halloween-costumes-2014/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Three University of South Alabama professors have been placed on administrative leave over Halloween costumes they wore and posed with at an on-campus party in 2014, the campus has announced.

“The faculty members involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and any related proceedings,” university President Tony Waldrop said in a March 5 statement.

The photos show “then-Mitchell College of Business dean Bob Wood dressed as a Confederate general and professors Alex Sharland and Teresa Weldy posing with a whip and a noose,” WKRG5 reports.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

