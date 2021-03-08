https://www.dailywire.com/news/youtube-hasnt-banned-videos-of-these-democrats-who-claimed-their-elections-were-stolen-or-rigged

On Sunday, the Daily Wire reported “YouTube has banned the platforming of former President Donald Trump’s full 2021 CPAC speech from their platform, unless users add ‘countervailing viewpoints’ about Trump’s refuted elections claims to their post.”

According to a YouTube spokesperson, the video of Trump’s speech violates an integrity policy regarding presidential elections, adding that “Content featuring footage from CPAC 2021 that does not violate our policies or contains sufficient educational, documentary, scientific and artistic context remains on YouTube.”

Given YouTube’s apparent concern about the integrity of elections and the requirement that false claims are partnered with “countervailing viewpoints” to add further context, it seems strange that the following are still accessible on the video platform.

Hillary Clinton

On multiple occasions, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has claimed that Trump’s electoral victory in 2016 was illegitimate. For example, speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, Clinton said that “Trump knows he’s an illegitimate president.”

Asked whether being shunned by Democratic candidates in 2019 angered her, she said, “No, it doesn’t kill me because he knows he’s an illegitimate president.

“I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used, from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that — there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did,” she added.

YouTube is replete with examples of Clinton peddling demonstrably false and conspiratorial claims regarding her defeat in 2020, blaming former FBI Director James Comey and Russia for her loss, that the election was rigged, or that Trump stole the election. These videos remain public.

Elizabeth Warren

On the subject of the 2016 election, Sen. Elizabeth Warren also claimed that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged.

Speaking with PBS NewsHour in November 2017, when asked whether she thought the election was rigged, Warren responded, “I think it was.”

“The process was rigged and now it is up to Democrats to build a new process, a process that really works and works for everyone,” Warren said. “It’s got to have an outcome that really has the confidence of the people.”

Stacey Abrams

On multiple occasions, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has alleged election fraud or illegitimacy. Speaking with CNN, she claimed that “Democracy failed,” and that her electoral defeat was due to systemic and deliberate disenfranchisement.

When she finally acknowledged her loss to Brian Kemp, Abrams blamed “incompetence and mismanagement.”

“But we are a mighty nation because we embedded in our national experiment the chance to fix what is broken. To call out what has faltered. To demand fairness wherever it can be found. Which is why on Election Night, I declared that our fight to count every vote is not about me. It is about us. It’s about the democracy we share and our responsibility to preserve our way of life. Our democracy — because voting is a right and not a privilege,” Abrams continued.

“I stand here today as witness to that truth. This election is about all of us — as is the resolution of this moment.”

“But to watch an elected official — who claims to represent the people of this state, baldly pin his hopes for election on the suppression of the people’s democratic right to vote — has been truly appalling. So, to be clear, this is not a speech of concession,” Abrams added. “Concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith, I cannot concede. But my assessment is that the law currently allows no further viable remedy.”

“I know that eight years of systemic disenfranchisement, disinvestment and incompetence had its desired effect on the electoral process in Georgia. I also know that we live in a nation where four federal judges were necessary to force the counting of more ballots cast, in the face of Brian Kemp’s opposition and disregard to their lawful consideration. I know that millions of Georgians, of Americans — of goodwill and various partisan beliefs — are enraged by these truths. In response, you may seek to vent your anger, or worse, turn away from politics because it can be as rigged and rotten as you’ve always believed,” she said later.

Despite Abrams’ widespread claim that she is the true victor of the 2018 race, her full speech — and other videos making similar arguments — remain on YouTube.

Beto O’Rourke

Failed US Senate and presidential candidate, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke also promoted the false claim that Abrams’ loss was illegitimate. Speaking on “The View,” O’Rourke said that the race may have been rigged.

“The grace with which she met that defeat on an unfair, un-level playing field with the Secretary of State perhaps rigging, in part, that election…is inspiring stuff at a time that our democracy is so badly broken,” he said.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris also made unsubstantiated claims of voter suppression, both about Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Andrew Gillum in Florida.

“Let’s say this loud and clear: Without voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia; Andrew Gillum is the governor of Florida,” she said in May 2019.

“So the truth is we need a new Voting Rights Act,” she added.

Yet again, the hypocrisy of Big Tech’s “integrity policies” is on full display. After the defeat of Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, and Andrew Gillum, the widespread insistence by Democrats that their losses were illegitimate were often permitted on such platforms, with the unsupported arguments promoted for years by the mainstream legacy media.

The only difference now appears to be that it’s a Republican making accusations of impropriety, and so Big Tech and the legacy media must suddenly spring to action. Suddenly, the truth matters. Suddenly, we need context.

