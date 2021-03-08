https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/08/a-biden-voters-posts-his-loss-in-hilarious-fashion-but-hes-also-not-wrong-n339267
About The Author
Related Posts
That COVID Relief Bill Gets So Much Worse, and It Should Infuriate You
December 21, 2020
CNN's Brian Stelter Attacks Fox for Hiring Trump Officials, Seems to Have Forgotten Who Works for CNN
March 3, 2021
Dan Crenshaw Is Back In New Reloaded Campaign Ad And It Triggers The Left Beautifully
December 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy