President Joe Biden will address the American people in his first primetime address since taking office Thursday evening to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the national shutdown to slow the spread of CoVID-19.

“The president will deliver his first primetime address to commemorate the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday,” Psaki said. “He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year, and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered.”

The World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading disease a global “pandemic” on March 11, 2020.

Biden to give primetime address on anniversary of pandemic lockdown https://t.co/pY6hlQDNh1 pic.twitter.com/BDB7A5TaQt — The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2021

“We certainly intend on the president delivering a joint session speech, not a State of the Union, in the first year that they are in office,” Psaki said Friday.

“But we don’t have a date for that or a timeline at this point in time,” she continued. “And we have been engaged closely with leaders in Congress about determining that.”

