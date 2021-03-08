http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/H1JzVM7Y1KQ/

International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate women and their accomplishments, according to the website affiliated with the commemoration, which takes place on March 8. But LGBT activists want biological men who live as woman to be included in the event.

The “about” section of the website states:

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality.

But on social media, International Women’s Day includes claiming the occasion for transgender women, including by the United Nations.

“Trans women are women at the end of the day. Every woman is a woman. Women are multifaceted, intergenerational, international. They are limitless, formless … women are the world.” – @aaronphilipxo, model & disability rights activist#IWD2020#GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/OKubMhpQwh — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 6, 2020

It’s International Women’s Day – Show some love for all the amazing Trans Women and NB Femmes out there! ❤️

Here’s a film we made celebrating Trans Women and Non binary femmes. #internationalwomensday #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/2pDnYyKT1b — My Genderation (@mygenderation) March 8, 2021

Ironically, it is the issue of transgender women competing against biological women in high school and college sports that has put a spotlight on the differences between biological males and females and has caused women on the right and left to come together in a effort to protect women’s rights.

The UK-based Byline Times reported that on Monday the occasion will be marked in Washington, DC, with that unusual coalition protesting against President Joe Biden’s executive order expanding the federal Title IX statute that prohibits discrimination based on biological sex to include perceived sex or “gender identity:”

The protestors claim that the move will “eliminate the rights of women and girls to protections and provisions based on the category of sex.” The picket is co-organized by Kara Dansky of the Women’s Human Rights Campaign. One organizer, Courtney Piper, urged her Facebook followers who “claim their fealty as patriots to women and the land” to join the march. It is for this reason that Save Women’s Sport – a “coalition that seeks to preserve biology-based eligibility standards for participation in female sports” – has endorsed the D.C. picket.

Other organizations involved in fighting to preserve separate spaces for women in sports and other places like domestic violence shelters and prisons include the Woman’s Liberation Front (WoLF), the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Policy Alliance.

