If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Arizona on Friday joined Texas, Mississippi, Connecticut, South Dakota, North Dakota, and other states in completely lifting its restrictions on businesses being open due to declining COVID positivity rates.

All Arizona businesses are reopening at 100% capacity. https://t.co/HYRq2ZNWXQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 5, 2021

“We withstood the calls from the extremes on both sides, and we will continue to ignore them,” said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

“We always knew that fighting this virus would be dependent on the personal responsibility of everyday Arizonans,” Ducey said.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past year. Our businesses have done an excellent job at responding to this pandemic in a safe and responsible way. We will always admire the sacrifice they and their employees have made and their vigilance to protect against the virus.”

Arizona, along with ten other states nationwide, has never had a state mask mandate. Five more states are now ditching their mask mandate. Texas, as well as getting rid of the mask rule, is also fully reopening along with Arizona.

The quick rollout of the vaccine is also cited by Arizona and Texas as another reason why it’s no longer appropriate to have any restrictions anymore.



