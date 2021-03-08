https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/ashli-babbitts-legal-team-issues-press-release-will-appear-tucker-carlson-tonight/

Over two months have passed since Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a US Capitol Police Officer.



Ashli Babbitt’s Legal Team recently went public and will be making their big debut tonight.

Ashli Babbitt’s legal team released this statement to The Gateway Pundit tonight before their FOX News appearance.

“Terry Roberts, the attorney representing Aaron, Ashli Babbitt’s husband, will be discussing excessive use of force and the unjustified killing of unarmed Ashli Babbitt by a United States Capitol Police Officer, whose name and identity have been withheld from the public. Ashli Babbitt’s case will be laid out on Tucker Carlson in the last 15 minutes of the show tonight, make sure not to miss it.”

If you have any tips or information that could benefit Ashli Babbitt’s Legal Team you can submit them to:

[email protected]

UPDATE– The segment was bumped to tomorrow night.

