http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/R2ZRhIlpfxY/

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday tweeted support for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) amid serious concerns that Newsom may be recalled as California’s governor.

Sanders blamed the momentous recall on “Right-wing Republicans in CA” who are attempting to remove the governor over the “crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID.”

“Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California,” Sanders alerted.

Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall @GavinNewsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 8, 2021

Breitbart News reported, “the leaders of the effort to recall” the governor have “collected 1.95 million signatures a little more than a week before the deadline, a number they believe will be more than enough to trigger a special recall election.”

“County and state elections officials still need to verify that nearly 1.5 million are valid signatures from registered California voters before the recall can qualify for the ballot,” the report said, but the leaders are “confident they’ve collected enough.”

The report noted, “The most recent signature verification numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office found that about 83% of the signatures counted by early February were valid.” If the current rate holds, “proponents would reach the threshold needed to trigger a special recall election.”

The deadline for the forced recall is March 17.

“The recall vote, if held, would feature two questions: first, whether Newsom should be recalled; second, which candidate should replace him. It is possible for a candidate to replace Newsom without winning a majority of the vote, as Arnold Schwarzenegger did in 2003 when replacing Gray Davis,” Joel B. Pollak explained from Breitbart News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

