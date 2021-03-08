https://hannity.com/media-room/bernie-steps-in-sanders-says-extremists-trying-to-recall-newsom-for-telling-people-to-wear-masks/

CALIFORNIA PLEADIN’: Joe Biden Backs Newsom as Recall Movement Grows, Approval Drops 18%

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.15.21

The White House fiercely defended California Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday as the recall movement against the leading Democrat grows over his handling of homelessness, crime, drug abuse, and the CoVID pandemic.

“In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom,” posted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“When they have to call out the big guns like that it means they know they’re in trouble,” said the finance director behind the recall movement. “That he had to get them to come out in a White House tweet to say that they don’t support the recall, is more evidence that they’re in trouble.”

Read the full report at Fox News.