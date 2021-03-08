https://www.oann.com/biden-admin-to-increase-number-of-felons-voting-in-u-s-elections/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-admin-to-increase-number-of-felons-voting-in-u-s-elections

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address reporters on H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. House Democrats are expected to pass a sweeping elections and ethics bill, offering it up as a powerful counterweight to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:34 AM PT – Monday, March 8, 2021

The Biden administration is taking steps to increase the number of felons voting in U.S. elections. On Sunday, Joe Biden signed an executive order, which would require federal agencies to expand efforts to register qualifying inmates among many other measures.

While the order does not by itself expand voting access, it has been described as a counterpart to the Democrat-backed For the People Act, which would guarantee the right to vote to all those who have completed non-violent felony sentences.

Biden has stated he would sign the bill if it passes the Senate.

“H.R.1, For the People Act of 2021, this is a landmark piece of legislation that is urgently needed to protect the right to vote and the integrity of our elections,” he stated. “And to repair and strengthen our democracy.”

The For the People Act is facing an uphill battle in the Senate, where it would need 60 votes to defeat a filibuster.

