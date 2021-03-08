https://noqreport.com/2021/03/08/biden-administration-blatantly-hiding-border-crisis-numbers-because-theyre-just-that-bad/

Share the truth

How bad are things at the border? How much of the illegal immigrant surge is blowing right past the southern states and spreading across the nation’s interior? How many of them have entered the United States without being tested for Covid-19? These are all valid questions, to which we are receiving zero answers from the Biden administration.

In fact, they’re barring their own employees from talking to the press at all. According to Breitbart:

A senior-level law enforcement source in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Breitbart Texas they received verbal orders from within the agency limiting their ability to speak freely about the growing crisis along the border.

The official with knowledge of the restrictions spoke under the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on the matter. “The situation with media relations now is night and day compared to the last administration, The official said. “We have been advised not to speak on immigration issues at the border and to rely on DHS’s Office of Public Affairs and the Whitehouse Press Office to handle messaging.”

The verbal order applies to senior law enforcement leaders within DHS and has no formal expiration date. It comes as the administration is struggling to manage the growing crisis caused by changes in border security and immigration policies leading to a spike in illegal crossings at the border.

As local communities along the border continue to grapple with the release of migrants into their communities, the administration is facing criticism even amongst their own ranks, Breitbart reported.

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said in a recent interview on the Fox News Channel, “I can tell you this, those numbers of people that are being released, they’re purposely withholding that information.”

Let’s be perfectly clear about this. If the numbers at the border were anywhere near sane, the administration would not be hiding them. In fact, they’d be broadcasting them as a way of virtue signaling to a radical progressive Democratic base that has been critical of the early days under Joe Biden. He needs “good” news about how radical he is after bombing Syria, putting illegal immigrant children in cages, failing in his promise to deliver $2000 relief checks, doing nothing on gun control, and failing miserably on every progressive promise he made during the campaign.

The fact that they’re actively and aggressively hiding the numbers at the border should absolutely terrify any American who values our sovereignty. It’s an open-borders-advocate’s dream come true as the floodgates pour in unprecedented numbers of illegal immigrants. Again, we know the numbers have to be astounding because if they weren’t we’d know them. This type of information is readily available and estimates can be delivered in real-time. Instead, we’re faced with receiving zero updates whatsoever.

There are many reasons Democrats would want the borders to be open, but this situation appears to be one that has already gotten out of hand. Whether the administration was too ignorant to realize the ramifications of their actions or they simply didn’t care, it will be the American people, including legal immigrants, who are hurt most by this.

The economic turmoil caused by Covid-19 lockdowns has decimated this nation, but those concerns may be secondary to the bigger threat at the border. How bad must it be for the White House to order complete radio silence on the issue?

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

