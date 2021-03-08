https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-approves-release-3-billion-irans-funds-iraq-oman-south-korea/

Iranian-backed Iraqi militias were likely behind a deadly rocket barrage on a U.S.-led coalition base in northern Iraq in February. According to NBC the attack featured at least 14 107mm rockets, a favored weapon supplied by Iran to the militias.

But this did not dissuade Joe Biden from releasing $3 billion of Iran’s fund in Iraq, Oman and South Korea.

It’s like Obama 2.0

Barack Obama notoriously bribed the Ayatollahs with a pallet of US cash on a tarmac to make a deal with the US.

Apparently, there is nothing Iran can do to push the Biden administration away from nonsense nuclear talks with the terror regime.

Al-Arabiya reported:

The United States has agreed to the release of $3 billion in Iranian funds that have been frozen in Iraq, Oman and South Korea due to Washington’s sanctions, Iranian trade official Hamid Hosseini told the semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday. Hosseini, board member of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, had tweeted on Friday that Washington approved the release of frozen Iranian assets at the Trade Bank of Iraq, without mentioning the value of the assets. Hosseini on Sunday confirmed that the US agreed to the release of $3 billion in Iranian frozen assets in the three countries. US sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump have prevented Iran from accessing tens of billions of its assets in foreign banks. Iranian frozen assets in Iraq amount to more than $6 billion, according to Iranian officials. The head of the Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce said in October Iranian frozen funds in South Korea are worth $8.5 billion and added that their release depended on the outcome of the US presidential election.

Hat Tip Banafsheh

