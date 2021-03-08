https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/mar/8/dhs-begs-volunteers-rush-border-admits-surge-migra/

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas begged Monday for volunteers from agencies within his department to rush to the border to help with an “overwhelming” surge of illegal immigrants.

In an email to department employees, Mr. Mayorkas said he was copying an idea the Trump administration used in 2019, during the last surge.

The email is another indication that despite public pronouncements to the contrary, the Biden administration believes it is facing a crisis at the border.

“Today I activated the Volunteer Force to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as they face a surge in migration along the Southwest Border,” Mr. Mayorkas wrote in his note, which The Washington Times has seen.

He pointed to the 900 employees that stepped forward in 2019 and asked for a similar effort this time.

“I also realize these are uncertain times and being away from home may be concerning. But today your colleagues need assistance carrying out their mission to help others, and DHS is going to support you while deployed,” Mr. Mayorkas wrote.

He didn’t say exactly what that meant, but said “your health and wellbeing will remain priorities.”

“It is astonishing that instead of actually trying to stop the surge, the secretary of Homeland Security is focused on bringing in volunteers under a Trump program to manage it,” said Rosemary Jenks, vice president at NumbersUSA, which advocates for stricter immigration limits.

Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the duties the volunteers would perform.

In 2019, they were involved in helping process and care for migrants, including driving the vans that transported them from remote locations to Border Patrol stations, performing medical assessments and making hospital runs.

The 2019 effort drew criticism from Democrats including Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, who called it “short-sighted” and warned of “serious ripple effects across the country” as department employees weren’t available for their usual jobs.

Mr. Peters, now the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, didn’t immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

Mr. Mayorkas visited the border over the weekend with other top officials, at the directive of President Biden, who is desperate to figure out ways to manage a border surge most analysts say he created by overturning Trump policies without having a replacement policy ready to go.

Mr. Mayorkas has declined to label the new surge of migrants a “crisis,” instead calling it a challenge.

Officials on the border, though, say there’s no doubt what they’re seeing is a crisis.

From Texas to Arizona, Border Patrol agents say they have their hands full with the new surge. While some illegal immigrants are pushed back over the boundary into Mexico under a coronavirus health order, many family migrants are being processed and released directly into communities.

In Harlingen, Texas, they’re being delivered to the local homeless shelter.

In Gila Bend, Arizona, Mayor Tommy Chris Riggs said in a Facebook message to town residents that Homeland Security will soon begin dropping off migrants in their jurisdiction.

The drops could be anywhere from 10 to “well over 1,000” people, Mr. Riggs said.

“Gila Bend is simply not equipped to handle this type of influx,” he said.

Mr. Riggs said he’s reached out to federal officials to try to see what help they can provide, but said no funding has been offered and no reply from those he contacted.

In Wilcox, Arizona, migrants will be released at a local Texaco, where they can buy bus tickets and head deeper into the country.

