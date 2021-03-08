https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-dogs-kicked-out-of-white-house-sent-back-to-delaware/
It has now been revealed that Joe Biden’s famous German Shepherds were removed from the White House and sent back to Delaware last week due to ‘aggressive behavior and a biting incident.’
The two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after aggressive behavior at the WH involving Major Biden, two sources with knowledge tell CNN’s @KateBennett_DC.
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) March 9, 2021