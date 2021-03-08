https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-dogs-kicked-out-of-white-house-sent-back-to-delaware/

Posted by Kane on March 8, 2021 5:37 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

It has now been revealed that Joe Biden’s famous German Shepherds were removed from the White House and sent back to Delaware last week due to ‘aggressive behavior and a biting incident.’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...