With a full-blown illegal immigration crisis worsening each day at the country’s southern border, the Biden administration has elected to adopt the very same measures Democrats once condemned under the Trump administration — only this time with a major rebranding.

What was considered the tragic and deplorable locking of “kids in cages” under former President Trump is now considered the only “humane and moral” thing to do, according to the new administration.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted the administration is handling the rapid influx of unaccompanied children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border by reopening surge facilities dedicated to temporarily housing migrant children until they can be transferred to long-term facilities. But this, she said, is “safe and humane.”

“We’ve made a policy decision as an administration that the humane and moral approach is to keep these kids safe and get them into facilities that are safe,” Psaki stated, adding, “It is an area of policy discussion, how will we continue to accommodate, in a safe and humane way, these kids.”

“Our objective remains moving them as quickly as possible out of the Border Patrol facilities,” she continued. “[But] in order to do that, we need to have shelter facilities that are safe, that have access to educational resources, legal resources, health and medical resources, and we need to ensure that we have capacity to do that.”

Democratic lawmakers and progressive immigration activists excoriated Trump in 2019 when his administration opened a surge facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas — for just one month. Frustrated over the attack, Trump pointed out that it wasn’t his administration that built the so-called “cages”; rather it was the Obama administration with Biden serving as vice president.

Now these surge facilities are in line to get much more use than they ever did during the previous administration. As the Biden administration has consistently and loudly broadcast lenient immigration enforcement policies to the world, an unprecedented number of migrants have rushed to the southern border.

Obviously unprepared to handle the surge, the administration has been forced to adopt crisis mode interventions, such as reopening migrant children housing facilities and purchasing plane tickets to fly migrant children to their relatives’ residences in the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security projects 117,000 unaccompanied migrant children will illegally enter the U.S. this year, 45% more than any other year on record. As of last week, the administration was short by approximately 20,000 beds and predicted that shelters would be at full capacity by the end of the month.

Believing the Biden administration is not up to the challenge, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered the Texas National Guard to the border to help with the crisis.

