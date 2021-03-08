https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/bidens-dogs-return-delaware-after-his-white-house-biting-incident-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The two German Shepherds belonging to President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have been returned to the first family’s Delaware home after one of them acted aggressively at the White House, according to news reports.

One of the dogs, Major, had a “biting incident” with a member of White House security, sources told CNN. The dog was adopted in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.

The White House has not responded to requests for comment.

The 3-year-old has acted aggressively on several occasions – including jumping, barking and “charging” at staff and security, sources also told CNN.

The other Biden dog, Champ, is about 13 and has slowed down physically due to his advanced age.

The first lady acknowledged last month that the dogs’ having a new home change in routine has made them rambunctious.

