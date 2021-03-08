https://www.dailywire.com/news/bidens-two-german-shepherds-removed-from-white-house-after-aggressive-behavior-biting-security

The two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have been removed from the White House after displaying “aggressive behavior.”

“Major, who was adopted by Biden in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter, had what one of the people described as a ‘biting incident’ with a member of White House security,” CNN reported. “The exact condition of the victim is unknown, however, the episode was serious enough that the dogs were subsequently moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where they remain.”

The report noted that Major, which is the younger of the two dogs, “has been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security.”

